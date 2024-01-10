Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 3,787,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
