HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,503,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,403 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.25.

HUYA Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HUYA

About HUYA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 770,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 31.5% during the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 328,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

