HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,503,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 1,105,403 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.25.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
