IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.48

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.48 and traded as high as C$19.50. IBI Group shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 177,941 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$608.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

