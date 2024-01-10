ICON Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $224.26 million and $7.34 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 976,300,321 coins and its circulating supply is 976,300,322 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 976,285,385.9749672 with 976,284,858.0866117 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23104914 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $7,237,112.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

