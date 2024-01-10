Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. 103,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 123,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
