Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Trading 9.3% Higher

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. 103,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 123,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 129,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.