Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.50. 1,015,120 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 873,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,020.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $362,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,620.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,193. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Recommended Stories

