Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.23

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and traded as high as $25.73. Independent Bank shares last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 83,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $531.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 87,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 16.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

See Also

