Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
