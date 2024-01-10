Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.64. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $98.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

