InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Trading 2.8% Higher

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 2,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

InPost Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69.

About InPost

(Get Free Report)

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.