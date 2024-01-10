Insider Buying: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Major Shareholder Acquires 354,965 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 354,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,899,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,821,112.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vector Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LivePerson alerts:

On Monday, January 8th, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 26,630 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $95,601.70.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 169,257 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $607,632.63.

LivePerson Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 3,370,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,703. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $288.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.75. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.27 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.21% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LivePerson by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPSN

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.