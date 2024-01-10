Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells 36,667 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $5,135,213.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,246,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,248,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Brian Chesky sold 197,082 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $27,339,215.04.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Brian Chesky sold 76,272 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $11,253,170.88.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45.

On Thursday, December 7th, Brian Chesky sold 35,720 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $5,009,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $11,305,587.84.

On Monday, November 6th, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.76. 2,491,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.58 and its 200 day moving average is $133.39. The company has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

