Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) COO Sells 133,644 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) COO Mary Z. Luo sold 133,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $7,875,640.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,321,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,902,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %

AMPH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. 1,212,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.99 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 821.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

