Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) insider Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,372,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $306,775.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $328,650.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $326,725.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $302,400.00.

On Thursday, December 7th, Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $314,825.00.

On Monday, November 27th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $312,200.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $324,625.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Artur Bergman sold 9,707 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $157,641.68.

On Monday, November 13th, Artur Bergman sold 17,500 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $281,225.00.

Fastly Trading Up 0.8 %

FSLY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. 1,839,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.32. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.21 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

