Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells 8,242 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,380,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,517,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 64.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.