Insider Selling: Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells 1,213 Shares of Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Lovass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordson alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56.

On Thursday, October 12th, Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76.

Nordson Stock Up 0.1 %

Nordson stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $250.62. 155,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,418. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $265.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordson

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordson

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 225.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.