Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells 1,457 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,457 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $41,728.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,097.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

PTCT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,772. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.40. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 38,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $672,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.