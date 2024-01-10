Insider Selling: Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Sells 3,337 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $96,806.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Michael Kelsey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 33,334 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $967,019.34.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,892. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 68.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the second quarter worth about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

Further Reading

