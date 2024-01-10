Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 222,877 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $2,634,050.04.

On Monday, November 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 106,319 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $883,510.89.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,229.20.

On Thursday, October 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $848,898.03.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 8,452,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,898. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 465,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,769 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

