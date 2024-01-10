Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR remained flat at $4.37 on Wednesday. 2,912,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,837,829. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $7.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 91,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 29,573 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 1,717.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 87,886 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SABR. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

