Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $483,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,491. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in AZEK during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

About AZEK

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.