Insight Wealth Partners LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.20. 2,214,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,821. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

