Insight Wealth Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.3% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,284. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments



Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

