Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.25 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.56). Approximately 24,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 63,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.57).

Inspiration Healthcare Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £30.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4,400.00 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get Inspiration Healthcare Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Inspiration Healthcare Group news, insider Alan Olby purchased 19,577 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,851.95 ($8,734.16). In related news, insider Neil Campbell bought 7,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £2,437.12 ($3,106.59). Also, insider Alan Olby acquired 19,577 shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £6,851.95 ($8,734.16). 31.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies medical technology for critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company provides SLE6000, a technology for little lungs; LifeStart, a bedside resuscitation unit; First Breath, a neonatal non-invasive support; Inspire rPAP, a 2-piece non-invasive system for the resuscitation of infants; Genedrive MT-RNR1 system, a care genetic test used to detect mitochondrial gene MT-RNR1 in human buccal cells; Unique+ cerebral function monitoring (CFM) used to help in the diagnosis of brain injury; and push-to-set intermittent, paediatric intermittent, neonatal intermittent, and 2-Mode Continuous regulators, as well as Ohio medical MRI compatible vacuum regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspiration Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.