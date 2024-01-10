Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $195,100.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of INTA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 670,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,142. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

