Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $361,700.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 670,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,142. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Equities analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

