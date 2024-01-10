Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $361,700.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.
- On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37.
Intapp Price Performance
Shares of INTA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 670,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,142. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.
Read Our Latest Analysis on INTA
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- PriceSmart is a smart play for 2024 with multiple tailwinds
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- These 3 industrial stocks just got upgraded ahead of earnings
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Hubbell, Rockwell stocks set to benefit from electrification boom
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.