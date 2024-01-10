Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 2,275 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.70.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
