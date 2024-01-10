Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 2,275 Shares

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,275 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $65,679.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,172.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.87. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by $0.14. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.