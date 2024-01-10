Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.17. 20,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 6,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Intellinetics Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.21.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Intellinetics had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 4.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intellinetics

Intellinetics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Intellinetics, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:INLX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.43% of Intellinetics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

