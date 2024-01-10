International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:IDME – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 19,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $80.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds which selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. IDME was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Aptus.

