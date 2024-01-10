International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Trading Down 0.4%

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31. Approximately 467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Media Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 9.9% in the third quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 266,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 18.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 149,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 47.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 333,400 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 80.2% in the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

International Media Acquisition Company Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.