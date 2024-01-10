Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.80

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.80 and traded as high as $66.52. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 5,099 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

