Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,163 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 191.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IQI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 46,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,788. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
