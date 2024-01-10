Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 10th (AM, AME, AMT, AYI, AZZ, CBU, CDXS, CPK, G, GLDD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 10th:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

