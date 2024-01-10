Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January 10th (AM, AME, AMT, AYI, AZZ, CBU, CDXS, CPK, G, GLDD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 10th:
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Genpact (NYSE:G) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
