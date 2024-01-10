Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 49,276 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 785% compared to the typical volume of 5,566 call options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. 9,238,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.57. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.56 and a 12-month high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

