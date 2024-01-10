IOTA (MIOTA) One Day Volume Hits $33.14 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $808.36 million and approximately $33.14 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,095,541,289 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

