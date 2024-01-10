iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Stock Price Down 1%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.03. 149,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 140,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 370.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,858.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

