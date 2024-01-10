iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Schiavi & Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Schiavi & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after buying an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,206,354 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.64.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

