iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 760,039.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,383,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383,272 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $101,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,855,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,132 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,697,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,962. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

