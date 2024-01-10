iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.50

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.50 and last traded at $91.47, with a volume of 95028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSI. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.
