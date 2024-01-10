iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.80

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.80 and last traded at $176.79, with a volume of 130479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

