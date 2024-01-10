Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Shares Up 1.5%

Shares of Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.37. 19,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 6,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Itafos Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$261.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

