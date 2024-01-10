IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.98. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 11,476 shares.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.04.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

