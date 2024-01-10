IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.25

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $1.98. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 11,476 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.04.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
