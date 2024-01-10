James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.43

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.43 and traded as high as $36.95. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 36,082 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James Hardie Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Stories

