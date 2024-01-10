Johanna Flower Sells 4,800 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Johanna Flower sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $111,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,985. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.37 million. Analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $849,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Freshworks by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 49,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 102,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.65.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

