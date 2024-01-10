John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HPS opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

