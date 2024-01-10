John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.91.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $5,873,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Further Reading

