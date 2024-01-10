JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,585 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.74% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $91,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JIRE. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,229,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,552,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,804,000 after acquiring an additional 847,512 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $30,582,000. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $24,322,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,111,000.

Shares of JIRE stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 56,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,876. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.28.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

