Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.36

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.36 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.09). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 689,682 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 168 ($2.14) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 93.16. The company has a market cap of £422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

