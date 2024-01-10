Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading 0.3% Higher

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.40 ($1.11). 1,138,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,727,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.10 ($1.11).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.67 ($1.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £908.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4,370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.86.

In other news, insider Jim Brown acquired 118,000 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £97,940 ($124,843.85). Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

