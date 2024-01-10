Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.17

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 24978733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Katoro Gold plc operates as a gold and nickel exploration and development company in the United Kingdom, Cyprus, South Africa, and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for nickel, platinum group metals, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 65% interest in the Haneti project covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers located in central Tanzania; and Blyvoor Tailings project located in South Africa.

