Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $863.49 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Kava has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $863.49 million and $56.81 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00022627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,785 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

